Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco.- A 13 year oldIt had to be entered to clinic 179 of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) in Puerto Vallarta, after being beaten by two other students from the same institution.

It was physically assaulted by the other students leaving their classes in high school technique number 81; and given the seriousness of the injuries caused to the minor, the mother of the victim, yeah filed a complaint.

Last Tuesday, at the IMSS clinic 179 located in the colony The palm grove of progress from Puerto Vallarta, the 13-year-old girl was admitted due to a series of physical injuries she had.

The injuries were caused by two students from the same school, when leaving their classesthey confronted her and they hit according to the story of the victim.

The victim’s mother met with elements of the Citizen Security Police Station of the Municipality, to whom she related her daughter’s version, for which she was directed to file the corresponding complaint.

Until now, the position of the institution is unknown education to which the young people involved belong.