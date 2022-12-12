The social game of cards, high school dxd started a new event for all users in which they will have to unlock a series of very suggestive photos where the girls in the series wear demon outfits…Obviously, in the style of this anime.

It is worth emphasizing that these events are designed for High School DxD fans to unlock special content where the girls of this anime are shown in really suggestive outfits with some special theme, in this case, well, some demons.

But, all this is always accompanied by a story and this one says that the girls in the series need help with some photos to make some pamphlets for some horror movies and there is no one better than you to do this task.

Source: Marvelous Entertainment.

This event started from December 11th and as it usually happens, it will depend on luck and some actions of the players to get the digital cards within the game. This is still a gatcha and that’s how this game works.

High School DxD winter campaign

Those who can enjoy the social gaming experience of Marvelous Entertainment Right now you can participate in a winter campaign where you can get special cards from High School DxD girls with winter motifs.

Source: Marvelous Entertainment

It’s worth noting that unlike the other events where the gatcha odds are much lower, there are fewer difficulties here and players will be able to enjoy a much more relaxed experience. Be careful, we are not saying that it will be easy, but it will be less complicated.

