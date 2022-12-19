The social card game for iPhone and browsers that, to date, is not seen to leave Japan, Highschool DxD, has a new event where you are invited to participate in an event where you are invited to unlock the girls in this series with a very special Santa outfit.

This new event starts from December 18 and, since it is a good gatcha, you have to resort to luck to obtain these pieces that will add to your collection.

Now, somehow, this game always presents some kind of story to justify those new illustrations that let us see the girls in this anime in a different way.

The joke is that a party is set up on Christmas Day and everyone is having a great time, the point is that, well, the joke is not to spend it alone and that’s when you choose to spend it properly.

The letter that we share with you here is from Rossweisse and you can see the quality of the illustration at all times.

High School DxD continues with its winter campaign

Gatcha games usually give all kinds of opportunities to their users and the game of high school dxd is no exception, especially since this one is very popular and gives content to its players.

At the moment, a winter campaign is underway in which players can unlock cards with the girls of the series in more or less elegant outfits or different from what we are used to.

