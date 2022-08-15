Even though the anime High School DxD he doesn’t have when to return one of his characters is still very relevant and that is Rias Gremoryso remembered thanks to fan art and until the cosplay.

This beautiful demon, which is nicknamed as the Crimson Haired Princess of Ruinis the president of Occult Research Club of the Kuoh Academy. It is from there that he controls everything that happens at school with those close to him.

Among them is the co-star of this story, Issei Hyoudousomeone who occupies a prominent place in the life of Rias and whose relationship has evolved satisfactorily.

The same can be said for its power although many who watch this series are not interested in its progress. They prefer to focus on this demon and her companions, who like her stand out for her beauty and her very different personalities.

The light novel of High School DxD ended long ago with 25 volumes, among which are short stories and spin offs or derivatives. Material to continue the anime exists but it doesn’t seem that the committee behind it is very interested.

Perhaps they are just waiting for the right moment to move on. While that happens the popularity of Rias Gremory still present and cosplay that we bring you reflects their appearance well.

Rias Gremory in a school cosplay and with a dose of anime

East cosplay of Rias Gremory of High School DxD it is a contribution of Call me Shizu! (@motioncosplays), and as you can see, the photo comes from his room. This stands out for being decorated with designs inspired by the world of manga and anime.

This helps your performance stand out more. The great scarlet red hair is present, although the loose lock does not stand out so much. The suit is the same as the one that appears throughout the series.

It is the uniform of the Kuoh Academy, comprising white striped long-sleeved shirt with buttons and a black ribbon. This last one is under a layer. To the above we must add a magenta skirt with white lines.

Due to the pose in the photo it is impossible to tell if she is wearing white socks and brown shoes. But he is a cosplay that retains several of the characteristic elements of Rias which many fans miss.

In addition to High School DxD we have more anime information in EarthGamer.