Marvelous Entertainment’s social game for iOS devices and browsers, high school dxd has a new event that shows us the protagonists of this series in very striking kimonos from the edo era.

This new campaign started on November 18 and is about an event where you would have a date with them. As always, this game of high school dxd it’s a gatcha and you depend on a lot of luck to get these cards.

But, always behind an event, there is a story, and it is the following. It happens that the girls in the series, well, they spend their time traveling between our world and hell and, well, it happens that they thought the kimonos were cute and, for that reason, they are trying them on.

Source: Marvelous Entertainment

And, when they go out with you, well, they’re going to put them on and they’re going to show them off in a truly suggestive way. Well, you really already know what to expect from this card game and what you can get.

High School DxD: First Frost Campaign

Beyond the campaign that we have just shown you, there is another event that started on October 31 that allows you to see the girls in the series wearing pajamas that keep them warm from this cold that is already felt in the middle of autumn.

The good thing about this High School DxD game campaign is that you only need to play to get the cards for the collection. The bad thing is that in order to take advantage of this video game, it is that you are in Japan or that you use a VPN to be able to play.

Surely more events will come, especially because of the Christmas theme and because it has already happened. In short, this is the only medium where this series feels current.

Font: 4Gamer