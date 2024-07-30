For quite some time fans have been waiting for the return of the anime High School DxD. So far, only the light novel has returned, but not even the animation itself. But recently, another series had an unexpected cameo from Rias Gremory.

Yes, from the co-star of the story and one of its main attractions. That happened in the fourth episode of the anime VTuber Legend: How I Went Viral After Forgetting to Turn Off My Streama summer release.

While VTuber Awayuki Kokorone is recovering after a routine with a video game similar to Ring Fit Adventure Another character, Hareru Asagiri, throws tantrums over an online trading card game.

This is Weiss Schwarz, who really exists and has characters from very different series, such as High School DxD. Hareru seems to have the upper hand, but his opponent resorts to his ‘trump card’ when playing.

Fountain: TNK.

That is precisely Rias Gremory’s letter from High School DxD. In a full sequence we can see her ruining her game and she loses her mind. The funny thing is that since Hareru Asagiri is also a VTuber her digital representation has a sweet and calm appearance.

But the same cannot be said of her real counterpart, who is frustrated at having lost. It seems that Weiss Schwarz’s appearance is for promotional purposes.

Just an agreement between the anime production committee of VTuber Legend: How I Went Viral After Forgetting to Turn Off My Stream and the people who make this card game were able to make this a reality.

Fountain: TNK.

In addition to High School DxDwhich by the way has an online collectible card game, the aforementioned anime has had other references. One of them was the visual novel School Daysdespite its controversial ending that shocked many.

High School DxD and VTuber Legend: How I Went Viral After Forgetting to Turn Off My Stream are available on Crunchyroll; we have more anime information at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.