While the new season of the anime of High School DxD shines but due to its absence, many fans of the series turn their attention to other content, such as the browser game that has a new lingerie event.

Yes, this title accessible from the Internet has various campaigns throughout the year and this time the one is called shine! Summer Color Memories and started from last August 11 in Japan.

As handled in the description of the site Rias Gremory and the other girls are invited to a remote village, where the inhabitants put a house at their disposal.

We Recommend: The girls from High School DxD pose in lingerie for a new event.

This is how the members of the Occult Research Club They decided to take a well-deserved vacation. As its name suggests, this event revolves around the summer and that is why everyone wears very ‘light’ clothing due to the heat and humidity.

Font: Marvelous!

These are days to enjoy submerging yourself in the water, enjoy the sun and a good shaved ice. It is curious that the idea behind this game event of High School DxD be the lingerie and not the bikinis.

But as you can see in the images in this note, the girls wear outfits that are reminiscent of the latter. This idea will certainly attract the attention of those who are fans of the series, and incidentally, of the illustrations of cute girls.

Font: Marvelous!

What is High School DxD web game?

The game of High School DxD to which we refer in this note is handled by Marvelous! in Japan and is based on microtransactions. It works under the gacha mechanic, that is, the girls’ cards appear randomly.

So get all the news from the event shine! Summer Color Memories It involves not only being lucky but also investing some money and effort. It is practically unavoidable.

Font: Marvelous!

Font: Marvelous!

Font: Marvelous!

For the information provided in the website of the game is also available in iOS Y Android, or at least it is accessible from mobiles with said operating systems. But as some may imagine, it is something designed for Japanese players.

Both the menus and the interface are in Japanese, so it’s not as friendly to Westerners. So this lingerie event from High School DxD It’s something unique to Japan.

In addition to High School DxD we have more anime information in EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.