The game for iOS and browsers high school dxd which is developed by Marvelous Entertainment will have a new event for all players which puts the girls of this anime in airplane stewardess outfits.

This in-game event high school dxd started on november 25 and the players will have to appeal to their luck to obtain the special cards of the protagonists of this series, since the mechanics are gatcha and the odds to have them in your collection are always tight.

Now, these Marvelous Entertainment additions to the game always have a pretext, it’s not that they add these events just like that. There is minimal narrative context.

Here the question is that the girls in the series are nervous about this new job as flight attendants on planes. What you do is cheer them up and tell them that everything will be fine and that they just need to be nice to the other customers on the flight.

Finally, the joke is to give some context to the event so that players can get their act together and get lucky to have the cards in their collection.

Follow the campaign of the first frost of the year in the High School DxD game

From October 31 it is available within the game of high school dxd an event where the girls are protecting themselves from the cold with pajamas that do not leave much to the imagination.

Surely when winter begins we will have the end of this event and some changes in the game so that the experience stays fresh among the players. Remember that ultimately this is a gatcha and it all depends on how lucky you are to get the cards.

What do you think of this event? Do the illustrations fulfill their purpose?