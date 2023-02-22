A new boss event is coming for the social game of high school dxd that develops Marvelous Entertainment in which the girls in this series are now dressed as sexy princesses and who belong to the half-anniversary campaigns.

The campaign for the game event of high school dxd It started on February 22 and, as usual, it involves gatcha mechanics where the objective is not only to obtain the said cards, but also to evolve them so that an illustration that is much more revealing than the original appears.

Now, the story behind this event tells us that the demon amusement park is having a hard time, and to see how you can help, you take a walk. Since no clients arrive, the manager finds himself in need of applying a secret plan. The goal is for the girls to cosplay as princesses.

Obviously, we are talking about very sexy princesses that are going to attract all kinds of customers and that will generate the income that this place needs so much. Below you can see the evolution of one of the cards that you can unlock.

Source: Marvelous Entertainment

We also recommend: Test: Who would be your High School DxD waifu?

On the other hand, it is worth remembering that the game is going through a very particular stage and that it is a half-anniversary event. If you are a fan of gatcha, you know that every amount of time there are special campaigns for players to unlock rewards and spend in-game.

what happens with high school dxd It is no different and given the regularity of the updates we can say that the game is doing well. Likewise, it also generates that the brand of this anime stays alive. Remember that you can follow all our news on Google Newyes and that you can join our community in discord.