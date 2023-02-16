The game high school dxd developed by Marvelous Entertainment it is passing through its half anniversary and, for that reason, its events are more often. The one on this occasion is dedicated to an enchanted pajama party that will surely catch your attention, just like a test we did recently.

The new campaign for the mobile game of high school dxd It has just started and, as usual, it will introduce us to the girls from the series, but now dressed up for a sleepover in which you will surely want to participate. It must be emphasized that, as it is a gatcha, it is necessary to evolve the cards so that they reveal their final illustration.

Now, an event like this is always accompanied by a story and the theme is the sleepover and well, you are present seeing everyone in the romper they use to sleep. From there, one of the girls says “senpai, do you want to hear something?” “Today we are going to watch a movie with Rias.”

Suddenly, a beautiful girl in pajamas appears and catches your attention because her outfit can be revealing. The rest, well, she leaves little to the imagination. It is worth remembering that these kinds of games usually favor those who put money into it and that it is not just luck that prevails.

High School DxD continues with its half-anniversary campaign

Since January 31, the High School DxD half-anniversary event has been launched, which is designed for players to obtain new limited edition cards for their collection.

It’s worth noting that these cards tend to have both provocative and beautiful designs, depending on who’s looking at them of course. Now the joke is that you play and get the rewards.

For those who are concerned about the anime of this series, Well, we tell you that there is still no confirmed return. There is only the plan for the light novel to return and nothing else. Remember that you can follow all our news at Google Newyes and that you can join our community in discord.

