From December 31, 2022, Marvelous Entertainment started a new campaign for the social game for iPhone and browsers, high school dxd which is focused on celebrating the arrival of the new year with the girls of this anime dressed in an elegant kimono.

It is worth noting that this new year event was to be expected because the game is in a very active stage where players are spending internal currency to get the new letters with the girls of High School DxD.

On the other hand, it’s also worth noting that behind these card raid events, there’s always some kind of story to justify all those new illustrations. What happens is that a new year starts and the dates with the pretty girls are there to go out with you and get excited.

They even ask you if that outfit they are wearing fits them or not. You are the one who should say if they look great or not. It is worth noting that the illustrations are suggestive and well, you already know more or less what to expect.

Start the new year campaign for the High School DxD game

The event that replaces the winter campaign is the new year which shows us the girls from the High School DxD series but with a much more casual outfit, but which serves to get through the cold of the season.

Surely everyone who is playing is going to collect those collection cards within the game. Best of all, these campaigns last long enough to get all the content.

What do you think of the new cards? They're worth it?

