The game of High School DxD is certainly still active, all because we are in the season of Halloween and this is a good opportunity to see the protagonists of this anime with different outfits and, in this precise case, in a very special one.

Marvelous Entertainmente revealed that its social game based on the anime of High School DxD has an event on October 31 where players will be able to participate in a raid to get a letter from the girls in which they bring a pure white demon cosplay.

What is it about? It’s simple. The girls in this series decided to help out with a cosplay event where they are dressed as pure white devils. This results in a series of illustrations that are well worth appreciating, especially if you are a fan of the series.

Source: Marvelous Entertainment

Fans are sure to be excited, because instead of having the demons in black, now you can see them in a white outfit that, according to them, suits them very well.

It is worth emphasizing that this event will not last long and those who try it will have to take advantage of it. Here we show you what one of the many cards looks like.

Source: Marvelous Entertainment

We also recommend: High School DxD: A new event features girls in little swimsuits

High School DxD game prepares for the first frost of the year

Just when you think that the raid will be the only thing that this social game from Marvelous Entertainment will have, we remember that this is a gatcha and there must be options for the users and one of them is a campaign of the first frost that occurs in autumn.

Source: Marvelous Entertainment

Here we will have new cards in which the girls, just as we will see them with their pajamas to spend the night, it will also be possible to see them in very sexy outfits that leave nothing to the imagination.

We’ll see how this game goes on. Do you think the fan service in High School DxD is it out of fashion? Don’t forget to share your opinion in the comment section. You can also contact us through Discord, Twitter Y Facebook.