The mobile social game developed by Marvelous Entertainment, High School DxD now it will have a very special event as it will introduce us to the girls of this series dressed as the “Race Queens” racing models that are very characteristic of Japan.

This event for the mobile game of High School DxD It began on November 11 and will present you with a series of illustrations with the girls in this series but as if they were models that usually participate in car races in Japan.

As always, there is a context to see them like this and it is the following: You, the protagonist, decide to help in the car races. There are amazing vehicles and a little bit of everything, even a slight space for… romance? This can be found with the queens of the races which bring all kinds of outfits.

Source: Marvelous Entertainment

As always, this is about a Gatcha and they are cards that come to you with pure luck. There is no guarantee that they will appear to you or that you will have them by default. The users of this mobile game are surely already doing their thing so that they can get these cards.

We also recommend: High School DxD celebrates Christmas with outfits not suitable for the cold

Now, there are some special cards, one from Grayfia with Venelana and another from Ravel Phenex.

What is still there for all players is the event of the first winter frost and there it will be possible for you to find new cards that you can add to your collection, but it is up to you to enter or not.

Are you excited about this new event for the High School DxD card game? Do not forget that you can share your opinion with us in the comments area. You can also contact us through Discord, Twitter Y Facebook.