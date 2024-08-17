A fire risk forecast map released by the General Secretariat of Civil Protection of the Greek Ministry of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection indicated that a number of areas in the country were classified as having a high fire risk of category 4 on Saturday.

These regions are Attica and central Greece (the islands of Viotia, Evia and Skyros), the southern Aegean (the Cyclades islands), the northern Aegean (Lesbos, Chios, Samos and Ikaria) and Crete, according to the Greek newspaper Kathimerini on Saturday.

The authorities advised citizens to refrain from outdoor activities that could cause fires due to negligence, such as burning dry grass, branches or waste, or using machines that cause sparks or outdoor grills, or throwing burning cigarettes on the ground, etc.

Greece has declared a state of alert for wildfires, as temperatures on the mainland soared to 42 degrees Celsius on Friday and winds reached storm force in parts of the Aegean Sea.

Greece and the Balkans have been hit by heatwaves and wildfires this summer, as climate change increases the frequency and intensity of extreme weather events. The Greek government will hold a parliamentary debate next month on its response to the recent wildfire season.

A convoy of about 75 firefighters and rescuers from the Czech Republic arrived in Athens early Thursday morning, Prague Radio reported.

The team arrived to help extinguish large forest fires that broke out near the Greek capital last Sunday.

It is not yet clear how many people have lost their homes and how many businesses and farms have been damaged. The European Commission announced on Tuesday that it is activating a system for European countries to help Greece and Albania combat the wildfires raging there.