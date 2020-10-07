High Crime Drama the director: Nikhil Rao The artist: Akshay Oberoi, Ranveer Shorey, Prakash Belawadi, Shweta Basu Prasad, Nikhil Bhalla, Kunal Naik

High Review: The world is full of mysteries. Some secrets are natural and some are human. Human secrets are more dangerous because some people’s selfishness, loss and profit are related to them. MX Player’s webseries, released on October 7, has brought the story of one such mystery. It is related to drugs. Drugs mean narcotics. Drugs also mean medicines. The difficulty is that one drug takes the place of another drug but does not let go of the habit. If you start to get rid of the habit of one drug from another drug, then the business will be destroyed. From MD, LSD, Hashish, heroin, MDL, meow meow and Chinese goods to narcotics such as Colombian Uncut, Hae’s story goes a long way to the end, with a green magic drug taking a middle entry in Mumbai. Let’s shake the drug market.

At a time when Bollywood is being tainted with the infamy of taking drugs, high powder and chemical shows the face of the world of drugs. It says that in Mumbai alone, more than five million people take drugs every day. This intoxication is so expensive that it costs thousands of rupees for one gram powder. A magic drug comes in the market of high, which starts from Rs five-seven thousand rupees per gram and reaches twenty thousand rupees per gram. After all, what is the magic in this? Why people are paying a price for this Where is this coming from. How people connect with its business. If someone is helpless then someone is in pain. Where there will be drugs, there will also be bloodshed. He is also very high.

High’s story takes one or two episodes to freeze because big players are scattered here and there in the drug market. From the sky-high buildings of Mumbai to the dirty and dark tricks, this story has been laid. As soon as all the players in the story take their positions, the high speed catches up and keeps its thrill tied till the end in the ninth episode. High walks in a straight line and does not deviate from the subject. It has been written in a strict manner after doing enough research. Emil Thomas and Nishant Goel together with director Nikhil Rao have written the script. Nikhil’s direction is also tight. The story runs on two surfaces. A magic drug story and a multi-billion dollar worldwide business story. The question also arises whether the two drugs need each other to save and save lives. Actually, this is the real secret. It is important for both of them to remain ill in one way or the other. If they become mentally and physically healthy, the business of both drugs will collapse. So is there really an underworld who does not want to improve the health of people all over the world. That is why diseases go on for years and medicines do not come.

High takes him on a journey under the pretext of magic drugs. In which unseen-unconscious doors open. You are struck by shocking conspiracies. Superficially shown in high Hindi cinema is different from the world of drugs. The main character of the story here is Shiva Mathur (Akshay Oberoi) drug addict. When he is admitted to the rehab center of Dr. Rao (Prakash Belawadi), Dr. Shweta Desai (Shweta Basu Prasad) and Dr. Nakula (Nakula Bhalla) due to overdose, new stories open in the story. Here in Mumbai, there are brutal drug dealers like Ghulam Sheikh and Munna Bhai. Rapper Jimmy and the DJ running the nightclub also have an intoxicating world. They are drug dealers. Jackson Lakra (Ranveer Shorey) is the most different of these. Dangerous betel killer. He works for a pharmaceutical company. It runs parallel to the conspiracies related to research in the world of high drugs and medical science. Where the paths of these two worlds meet each other, that is the high point of the story.

Akshay Oberoi and Ranvir Shorey handle two opposite ends of the high. Both of them are very good in their characters and their performance is superb. Both are here in such roles, in which they can give their best. Looking at Akshay here, it seems that he can come in a long race. While Ranveer got such a role after a long time in which he is with full energy. The ability of an artist is rightly identified by the role he gets. In this case, Akshay and Ranveer were lucky in high. On the other hand, Prakash Belawadi, Shweta Basu Prasad and Nakula Bhalla also played their roles beautifully. Kunal Naik, who came from designing to acting, has shown good colors in villainy. High is for the viewers who like to watch the crime series but they will also be able to enjoy it, who want to see the dark world inside the drugs and medicine world.