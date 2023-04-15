A recent study approved by the Executive Council of the Government of Dubai revealed that 25% of female citizens who hold a family book from the Emirate of Dubai have more than six children, while the majority of them have more than three children.

Specialists emphasized that the material and psychological stability and the high rates of happiness in society are the most prominent reasons for citizens’ desire to have children.

In detail, the Executive Council recently approved a study on the reality of fertility in the Emirate of Dubai, which relied on opinion polls and surveys covering the past years, and showed that the desire to have children among Emiratis is high.

The study concluded with a number of effective recommendations with the aim of enhancing the stability of families and encouraging them to have children, including increasing community awareness about marriage, providing marriage encouragement packages, training those planning to get married, providing support and counseling services to parents and awareness campaigns about the foundations of stable families, in addition to increasing the services of the center Dubai for fertilization, and increasing the provision of incubators in government workplaces.

Doctors assured Emirates Today that the government has provided incentives that encourage citizens to have children, whether by providing housing or appropriate work environments, as well as achieving societal stability, and working continuously to raise their happiness rates.

It also worked on developing radical solutions to the challenges that citizens may face with regard to childbearing.

The Director of the Dubai Fertility Center, Hana Tawara, confirmed that the center, based on the available data and statistics on the percentage of citizens receiving treatment in it, is witnessing a demand from citizens for treatment, and the cases include different age groups from families who already had children and families who did not have children.

She pointed out that the Dubai Academic Health Foundation has made great efforts to encourage childbearing, by launching initiatives to treat reproductive problems among citizens.

And confirmed the recent completion of the provision of a new building equipped with various capabilities necessary to expand the fertilization services in terms of the number of operating rooms and clinics, the embryology laboratory and others, as well as the provision of various medical devices with the latest international specifications necessary to provide specialized health services in the field of fertilization in accordance with the highest international standards.

She also confirmed that the center is one of the leading centers in providing medical assisted reproduction services in accordance with the highest international standards and specifications over a period of 31 years since its opening in 1991.

The center has distinguished medical, technical and administrative staff to provide unique medical consultations and specialized treatments within the scope of fertilization services with the highest international standards as evidenced by the results of pregnancy resulting from the treatments provided at the center.

Regarding the most important plans to expand the center’s services during the coming period, Tawara stated that the institution is working to raise the number of medical and technical staff necessary to expand the scope of service provision, to raise the center’s efficiency in terms of expanding services, and to provide the latest solutions to increase childbearing opportunities.

She pointed out that the number of newborns that the center helped deliver within the “Hope Initiative”, which was launched with the honor of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to support citizens who suffer from delayed childbearing, has reached since its launch in 2013. Until 2022, there were 619 births, while the total number of births that the center helped deliver since its opening exceeded 5,350 births of all nationalities.

Professor of Applied Sociology at the University of Sharjah, Prof. Dr. Ahmed Falah Al-Amoush, said, “The stability of the health and psychological situation, the provision of suitable work environments for mothers, and family integration are among the most important incentives for the desire to have children,” noting that “many female citizens are workers, and provide an environment Flexible work that enables them to achieve a balance between their children and their work, which greatly contributes to motivating them to take this step.

Al-Amoush pointed out that the love of procreation and the multiplication of children is an ancient Arab habit, and social conditions affect it in the first place in terms of the prevailing culture, stressing that the Emirati society enjoys all the incentives for turnout, which makes the 25% number a number that can be increased in the future.

For his part, Dr. Mansour Anwar, a family medicine and occupational health consultant, stated that providing parents-friendly work environments with everything that enables women to make the decision to have children without hesitation; Among the most important things that motivate female citizens to have children, especially with regard to maternity leave, the provision of rooms for breastfeeding in workplaces, the provision of nurseries for children close to their workplaces, as well as the provision of material and health incentives.

He attributed the birth of 25% of female citizens more than six children to the great government support for citizens by facilitating access to housing, providing a decent and stable life, free education, and highly qualified health services for free, as well as the government’s design of residential neighborhoods to be child-friendly, and families in general.

Dr. Suhair Al-Baini, an obstetrics and gynecology specialist at Tadawi Hospital in Dubai, said that overcoming the difficulties of life in any family is one of the most important incentives to procreate without fear or hesitation, as well as community and health education and awareness on this point.

And she stated that «as long as society enjoys financial, health, security and psychological stability; The demand for childbearing will be at its highest level,” stressing that “the Emirati society has all these ingredients.”

