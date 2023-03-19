What does the study say?
- In its year-long study of nearly 900,000 military personnel who flew or worked on military aircraft between 1992 and 2017, the Department of Defense found significantly higher rates of cancers of the skin, thyroid, brain, prostate and breast. The results now require a larger review to try to identify the causes.
- In October 2021, a military study showed that US Air Force fighter pilots and crew members are more likely to develop certain types of cancer than their fellow pilots.
- The military’s most comprehensive study to date found that compared to their peers, fighter pilots and their crews were 29 percent more likely to develop testicular cancer, 24 percent more likely to develop skin cancer, and 23 percent more likely to develop prostate cancer. .
- Compared to the general population of the United States, fighter pilots were 13% more likely to develop non-Hodgkin lymphoma, 25% more likely to develop skin cancer, and 19% more likely to develop prostate cancer.
-
The study showed for the first time that ground crew members who refuel, maintain and supervise military aircraft also get sick.
How did we get here?
-
Retired military pilots have long sought data on this issue after years of raising alarms about how many people they knew had developed cancer.
#High #rates #cancer #among #Army #pilots. #Whats #story
Leave a Reply