High-ranking officials of the Ukrainian army have filed a lawsuit against the Ministry of Defense. As the edition writes “Ukrainian News“, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Ruslan Khomchak, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhiy Korniychuk and Commander of the Air Force Serhiy Drozdov demand that the court cancel the disciplinary sanctions imposed on them as a result of an official investigation into the crash of the An-26 plane.

In November 2020, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Andriy Taran issued a severe reprimand to Korniychuk and Drozdov, and Khomchak was disciplined.

Let us remind you that the An-26 military transport aircraft crashed on September 25 near the town of Chuguev during a training flight. There were 27 people on board: seven crew members and 20 cadets of the Ivan Kozhedub Kharkiv National Air Force University. According to official information, 26 people died. One cadet survived, who managed to jump out of the plane.

The government commission to investigate the An-26 crash named the causes of the accident, including pilot errors and technical malfunctions of the aircraft. It was also found that the aircraft’s temperature limit control system failed. This malfunction led to an abnormal situation on board, which led to an incorrect assessment of the situation by the crew.

Earlier, Ilya Kiva, Rada deputy from the Opposition Platform – For Life faction, said that the plane crash in the Kharkiv region occurred as a result of a “mess” in the Ukrainian government. As Kiva emphasized, the problems with the technical support of the Ukrainian Armed Forces have not been resolved, despite the reforms.