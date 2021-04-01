Pavel Servatinsky, director of the department of metallurgy and building materials of the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Russia, was detained in the case of abuse of office. It is reported by TASS with reference to the source.

The interlocutor of the agency clarified that Servatinsky was detained with the operational support of the FSB. “After carrying out a series of investigative actions, the investigators intend to go to court with a petition to choose a preventive measure against the official in the form of detention,” he added.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade confirmed the fact of investigative actions against a high-ranking official. They said that the department “always assists the investigating authorities and provides all the information necessary to establish the truth.”

At the end of March, two specialists from the Department of State Defense Order and Nuclear and Radiation Safety of the Department of the Shipbuilding Industry and Marine Engineering of the Ministry of Industry and Trade were arrested in Moscow for receiving a large bribe. It was about Andrei Bandurov and Soslan Geriev. They will be under arrest until May 26th.