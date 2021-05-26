The Basmanny Court of Moscow has arrested for two months a high-ranking officer of the Russian Guard, accused of abuse of power. This was reported to “Lente.ru” in the press service of the court.

A preventive measure in the form of detention until July 25 was elected in relation to the head of the department for the formation of a unified technical policy and the implementation of innovative technologies in the security activities of the police units of the GUVO of the Russian Guard Sergei Vorobyov.

The court also granted a similar motion in relation to the second defendant in the case, Alexander Shvetsov, Vorobiev’s deputy in the National Guard.

They were detained in Moscow on May 26, specifies TASS… The investigation of the criminal case is being carried out by the Main Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee of Russia. The officers were charged under Article 285 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Abuse of official powers by a person holding a public office, which entailed grave consequences”).

Measures are being taken to establish the circumstances, Valery Gribakin, the official representative of the Russian Guard, told Lente.ru. According to him, the department is cooperating with the investigation.