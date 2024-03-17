Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/17/2024 – 7:13

The testimonies of high-ranking military personnel about the alleged coup plot by the Jair Bolsonaro government – ​​made public this Friday, 15th – supply and reinforce the evidence collected in the Operation Tempus Veritatis investigation, aligning with the narrative of the ex-aide's testimony. orders Mauro Cid.

The highlights are the reports from the former commanders of the Army, General Marco Antônio Freire Gomes, and the Air Force, Brigadier Carlos Almeida Baptista Júnior, who place the former president at the center of the alleged coup plan, considering his numerous attempts to make the military adhere to the narrative of fraud in electronic voting machines and the convening of a series of meetings so that the Armed Forces could agree on some strategy for him to remain President. The former president's defense was sought but has not yet responded.

The statements give details of the meetings called by Bolsonaro – which had already been mentioned by Cid – and also directly implicate members of the former president's government leadership: former Defense Minister Paulo Sérgio Nogueira de Oliveira, who would have presented one of the versions of the 'draft of the coup' to the then commanders of the FAA; and former Minister of Justice Anderson Torres, who would have explained legal aspects that could support the exceptional measures considered by Bolsonaro at the end of 2022: Guarantee of Law and Order, State of Defense, State of Siege and military intervention.

Mauro Cid's statement had already indicated meetings between Bolsonaro and the heads of the Armed Forces to debate a possible military intervention to annul the result of the 2022 elections.

Now, the former heads of the Air Force and the Army are making the investigators advance in the investigations, based on Cid's reports, when describing the meetings with the former president, since the former aide-de-camp did not witness debates on the topic, considering the level of the meeting.

While Freire Gomes and Baptista Júnior outright rejected Bolsonaro's proposals, the former head of the Navy, Admiral Garnier, reportedly made troops available to the former president. To the PF, Garnier remained silent.

Brigadier Carlos Almeida Baptista Júnior narrated, for example, the tension of one of the meetings called to debate the alleged coup. The meeting was held on December 14th, in the office of Defense Minister Paulo Sérgio Nogueira de Oliveira.

At the time, Oliveira told the commanders that he would have a draft, which he would like to present for 'knowledge and review'. At that moment, Baptista said he asked: “Does this document provide for the new elected president not to assume the position?” Oliveira remained silent and then the brigadier said that he had not admitted receiving the paper.

In another meeting in which Bolsonaro raised the hypothesis of a coup d'état, still according to Baptista Júnior, the former head of the Army Marco Antônio Freire Gomes stated that 'if he attempted such an act (a coup d'état, he would have to arrest the President of the Republic'. In total, the brigadier mentioned that he attended the Planalto Palace at least five times, on Bolsonaro's orders, after the former president's defeat at the polls.

Freire Gomes confirmed the meetings mentioned by Baptista Júnior, corroborating the reports about the warnings made to the former president regarding the results of the elections. He even said that he had warned Bolsonaro that 'any action, in accordance with the proposals, could result in criminal liability' for the former president.

By confirming the content of the December 14th meeting, the general also ended up corroborating the findings of the Federal Police on Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid's cell phone – messages in which the Lieutenant Colonel implicates Bolsonaro directly, indicating that the former president would have made adjustments to the 'coup draft'.

Freire Gomes told investigators that the version of the decree presented on the 14th was different from the one he had received at another meeting, on December 7th, in which Baptista Júnior would not have participated.

It was at such a meeting that Bolsonaro's former advisor, Filipe Martins, reportedly read the 'recitals' of a first coup decree. At the time, the former head of the Army heard from Bolsonaro that 'the document was being studied' and then the former president 'would report the evolution to the commanders'.

“There was a first meeting in which the legal foundations for the measure were presented. Subsequently, a new meeting took place in which the then president Jair Bolsonaro presented the most summarized draft decree, the Decree of the State of Defense and the creation of the Electoral Regularity Commission to determine the 'compliance and legality of the electoral process'”, says a excerpt from Freire Gomes' testimony.

In addition to Bolsonaro and the former Minister of Defense, the general and the brigadier directly implicated the former Minister of Justice Anderson Torres – Secretary of Security of the Federal District on January 8, 2023 and in whose house the Federal Police seized a copy of a 'minute of the coup'.

According to the military, Torres participated in meetings in which the alleged coup d'état was discussed, indicating that the then minister 'pointed out legal aspects that would support the exceptional measures' that were considered by the former president. Torres denies attending the meetings and his defense says he will ask for a confrontation with the former heads of the Armed Forces.

With all the testimonies in hand, the expectation is that investigators will cross-reference the information given by Cid and the military with the evidence already collected in the investigation, as well as the expertise of the materials collected in the overt phase of Operation Tempus Veritatis. Furthermore, the PF can carry out further investigations – including interviews – that can clarify the step-by-step process of the suspected coup plot.