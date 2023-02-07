Since his arrival at olympiacos and the league of Greece, James Rodríguez has stood out above all other players for his quality already demonstrated in the most recognized teams in Europe, as it was in Real Madrid.

Not only his teammates and coaches have been dazzled by his football mystique, but also one of the greatest legends of the Panathinaikos team -James’s main rival in the Greek Super League-, Giorgos Donis.

He has a great record in Greek football: he was champion seven times with the sports club of Athens. From 1993 to 1996, he became champion of all the competitions that Greek football has.

This Greek soccer icon talked about how James influences his team and the league: “Most people were disappointed in James in Qatar, where I asked and they didn’t tell me the best. But it seems that Olympiacos gave him motivation and he won a lot with a high-quality footballer.”commented the former footballer, current coach of Al-Fateh in Saudi Arabian football, to ‘Sport24’.

Shortly after joining the team, James Rodriguez was named player of the month for October and he has already played 16 games giving as a result of his continuity 3 goals and 5 assists.

Giorgos also analyzed the current situation of the red and white team, to which the Colombian figure belongs, today fourth in the Greek super league with a streak of 5 games without losing, with three wins and two draws, 5 points behind the leader, which is Panathinaikos. “Olympiacos has been tormented since the summer. It is very difficult to find the balance. Yes, there is quality in some positions but what I have seen the most in recent games is that he still has not found the balance between attack and defense”concluded the legend of the current leader of the super league.

Olympiacos seeks to continue climbing the position tablebecause this Sunday, February 12, in the afternoon, he faces the third in the classification (PAOK), seeking to be champion with the Colombian figure.

