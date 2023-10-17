Of Andrea Ghiselli

The current trend is to replace carbohydrates, especially those derived from cereals, with proteins. But cereals are the main source of fiber

I’ve been following a high-protein diet for some time and I’ve noticed that I’m starting to suffer from constipation. Could there be a relationship between the two things?

He replies Andrea Ghisellidirector of the 1st level Masters in Food Science and Applied Dietetics, Unitelma Sapienza (GO TO THE FORUM)

There may be a link between high-protein diet and constipation, but a lot depends on the protein sources in the diet. First of all, a premise: the belief that it is possible to increase protein intake at will and that this increased intake is necessary to obtain good physical shape and toned muscle mass is very widespread. Furthermore, since proteins provide greater satiety than other energy nutrients, they are also much appreciated by those who need to lose a few kilos. See also Ricciardi: "No lockdown Milan and Naples 2020 biggest regret"

However, despite being a constituent of muscle, it is certainly not a high-protein diet that makes muscles grow, but regular exercise and an adequate diet such as the Mediterranean diet

which provides a protein intake corresponding to approximately 15 percent of daily energy (more than sufficient to satisfy the protein requirement is 1 gram per kilo of weight in adults). On average in Italy we already consume about 25-30 percent more.

The health-friendly diet The fashion of the moment is that of replace carbohydrates

especially those derived from cereals, unjustly held responsible for excess weight and other pathologies, with proteinsforgetting why cereals are the main source of fiber (as well as other important nutrients). Italians get over 40 percent of the (very little) fiber they consume from cereals. Therefore, a reduction in carbohydrates can also lead to a reduction in the intake of fiber (as well as minerals and vitamins), which may be responsible for constipation

. See also Rare diseases, patient appeal to improve treatment of chronic intestinal insufficiency

Obviously, as mentioned, it depends a lot on the protein source. If you prefer legumes and dried fruit in shell, certainly the fiber intake can be adequate. In conclusion: an increase in protein consumption for a short period of time, perhaps aimed at losing a few kilos of weight, can produce results on satiety (certainly not on muscle mass) and can be tolerated. In the long run, however, the diets that make the best contribution to health require that carbohydrates cover approximately or a little more than half of the energy needs, followed by fats for 30-35 percent and finally by proteins for the remaining portion, approximately 12-18 percent. hundred.