The price of residential properties should evolve more moderately in 2023 after the good appreciation recorded this year. The view of analysts and businessmen is that prices should rise in line with inflation. “The price increases of 2022 will hardly be repeated in 2023. There should be some increase, but on a smaller scale”, said the coordinator of the real estate business course at the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV), Alberto Ajzental.

Among the villains, according to him, are high interest rates – which is reflected in real estate financing – and also inflation in general. “We saw high inflation in the country, but wages did not rise in the same way. And the financing interest rate should not drop anytime soon. The way out for the consumer will be to choose a smaller property or in a more distant area”, says the specialist from FGV.

There is also the weight of uncertainties about the direction of the country with the change of government. “The moment is one of precaution,” said Alison Pablo Oliveira, coordinator of the property price survey at the Economic Research Institute Foundation (Fipe). “At the end of the day, the outlook is for some stability in prices, in line with inflation. We do not expect a very thriving market.”

Data from the Brazilian Association of Real Estate Credit and Savings Entities (Abecip), based on appraisal reports of new and used properties sold with bank financing, show an average price increase of 14.7% in the 12 months ended in October, in ten capitals .

Another survey points to a milder growth, of 6.34% in the same period, but also surpassing the inflation of 5.9% measured by the IPCA. This survey was carried out by Fipe based on predominantly used property advertisements. The base covers 50 cities. Fipe’s survey usually has a smaller oscillation because used properties are readjusted at a slower pace. Units in the plant, under construction or newly built receive automatic transfer of costs from construction companies.

MARGINS

Despite the 2022 performance, the market says it has squeezed margins. “The market was unable to pass on to prices in such an abrupt way the increase in the cost of inputs in recent quarters”, said the president of the Housing Union (Secovi-SP), Rodrigo Luna. “Companies still need to seek recomposition.”

In any case, the sector’s performance cannot be considered bad. “Housing prices continue to show positive evolution. There is little room for the trend to run out in the short and medium term, as replacement costs are on the rise even with the slowdown in inflation,” said Bradesco BBI analyst Bruno Mendonça. Only when the limit of consumer purchasing power is reached is that prices should start to drop, says the analyst.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.