A considerably escalated neighbor dispute in Haarlem, which became nationally known through the SBS6 program Mr. Frank Visser, has been terminated by the court after years of harassment and violent incidents. The man who hospitalized his neighbor and was arrested for it is definitely not allowed to return to his home. This has been decided by the Court of Appeal in Amsterdam.

The neighbor dispute between Tineke and Frans and their neighbor Peter, which has been going on for almost twenty years, came to a boiling point in April. While Tineke was waiting in line for the cash register of the Dekamarkt in Haarlem, she was suddenly attacked from behind by her neighbour. Out of nowhere, he pulled out a hammer from his Albert Heijn bag and hit the woman’s head full.

Peter was arrested and has been detained ever since. He is suspected of attempted murder or aggravated assault. The television-watching Netherlands got to know this striking neighbor in early 2020 in the popular SBS6 program mr. Frank Visser makes a statement, in which he complained about the large oak tree that his neighbors had placed in the front yard. The little thing about the tree turned out to be only part of a much larger conflict, which was already threatening to get out of hand.

Long history

Because Peter seems to be released soon, the neighbors are terrified that he will live next door again. All the more so now that they have the impression that ‘it would go badly with him psychologically’, as can be read in the verdict, which was published today. Because of his psychological condition, they seriously fear a repeat of the violence if Peter is released.

Peter says in his defense that this is not the case at all. He acknowledges that there is a long history of numerous incidents between the parties, but he believes that his neighbors are also to blame. In addition, according to him, it is not correct that he would have visited his neighbor in the supermarket; he just came there to buy groceries. Nevertheless, he realizes that it is wise to move to another house and he is looking for it, but that is difficult to arrange from prison.

According to Peter, a restraining order, as imposed by the court, is a far-reaching infringement on his freedom of movement. The Court of Appeal acknowledges this, but adds that the infringement is justified because of the seriousness of the violent incident and 'the perceived risk of recurrence'. According to the court, the fact that Peter promised not to contact his neighbors during the hearing is no reason to reject the restraining order. The advice of TV judge Frank Visser 'has not worked in the past', can be read further.

‘Hell on Earth’

The quarrel between Peter and his neighbors eventually resulted in one of the most controversial episodes of mr. Frank Visser makes a statement. “It is hell on earth”, neighbor Tineke described herself. Since 2003, Peter has caused conflicts involving harassment, serious noise nuisance, vandalism, shouting, swearing, (animal) abuse and constant contact with his neighbours.

The fragment in which Peter reluctantly admits that he locked his neighbour's cat in a dumpster is controversial. The animal was missing for three days. ,,No, ten minutes at the most, a short while", says Peter. The neighbors were shocked. "You don't throw a cat in the bin, do you?! Then you really are a brute!"

