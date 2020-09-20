A juror was killed at home in Latvia on the night of September 20 attorney Pavel Reynka… The police opened a criminal case. Previously in Kiev, a famous activist was brutally dealt with…

Now large police resources are involved in the investigation, operational-search measures are being carried out, several versions of what happened are being checked.

Lawyer Martins Kriekis, previously appointed to the Olainfarm board together with the Child, met with the deceased the day before, reports mixnews…

“I can confirm that it was a murder, that it happened tonight and was committed with the use of physical force.”– he declared.

Kriekis also believes that it was a political assassination and that his customers are connected with procurement issues.

According to him, the Child was visiting him on Saturday evening and went home late at night. He stated that he did not believe in robbery murder. In his opinion, the murder was deliberate. On Twitter, Kriekis announced a € 20,000 reward for capturing the killers.

In March last year, Child, while still the chairman of the Olainfarm board, addressed the then Chief of the State Police Ints Küzis and the Chief of the State Security Service Normunds Mezhviets in connection with the threats he had received.

The child was born on August 4, 1980. He graduated from the Latvian Maritime Academy and the Faculty of Law of the University of Latvia. In 2003, Child became a freelance advisor to Prime Minister Einar Repshe on shipping and ports issues, after which he was appointed advisor to the Minister of Finance on Ventspils port issues. Then the Cabinet of Ministers approved him in the Ventspils Port Board as a representative of the Ministry of Finance, but in March 2004 the government removed him from this post.

From September 2018 to April 2019, Child held the position of Chairman of the Board of JSC Olainfarm, and in February 2019 became a member of the Board of the Freeport of Riga Authority. In addition, from June to July 2019, he was the chairman of the board of Latvenergo.

Since February 2019, Child has also been a freelance advisor to former Economy Minister Nemiro. In February of this year, Child was elected Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Freeport of Riga, but already in April announced that he was leaving the Board of the Freeport of Riga in order to retain the status of a lawyer.

As “FACTS” wrote, activist Elena Grigorieva was killed in St. Petersburg last year. She participated in the actions of the “democratic, anti-war and LGBT movements.”

