Highlights: Important court note in the context of frenzied media coverage of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

Is there any statutory arrangement for (TV news) broadcasters: Bombay High Court

HC asked – why not a statutory body for content aired on TV channels

Mumbai

The Bombay High Court on Monday asked the central government why there should not be any statutory body regulating the content broadcast through the television news channel. The court’s remarks came in the backdrop of frenzied media coverage of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. The court wanted to know why the electronic media should have an open exemption in its coverage.

The High Court asked, “Is there any statutory system for (TV news) broadcasters?” A bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Dutta and Justice GS Kulkarni said, “The way in which there is a Press Council of India for print media, why don’t you (the central government) think of a similar council for electronic media?” Why should they have an open exemption? ‘ The bench was hearing a number of public interest petitions urging the press and especially TV news channels to exercise restraint in reporting the death of Rajput (34) and the investigations being conducted by several agencies.



Many people have filed petitions

Please tell that these petitions have been filed by many retired police officers, activists and citizens and claimed that the press is conducting a ‘media trial’ in the case, affecting the fair investigation of the case. Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Anil Singh, appearing for the central government, told the court that there is no such open exemption to news channels. Singh said, ‘It is not that the government is not doing anything. She takes action on complaints (against channels).

Your right to press: ASG

Singh said, ‘But the government cannot control everything. There is freedom of the press and it has its own rights. ‘ However, the bench said that the government in its affidavit filed earlier in the court stated that on several occasions it forwarded the complaints received to private bodies like News Broadcasters Association (NBA) and News Broadcasters Federation (NBF). The High Court will continue the hearing in the case on Wednesday.