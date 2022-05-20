BERLIN (Reuters) – Producer prices in Germany posted their biggest-ever annual rise in April as the war in Ukraine pushed up the cost of energy for industry, according to data released on Friday.

Producer prices for industrial products soared 33.5% in April from the same month last year, the Federal Statistical Agency reported. Compared to March 2022, prices were up 2.8%, he added.

Energy prices as a whole are up 87.3% compared to April 2021, the agency said, attributing this mainly to strong increases in natural gas prices, which soared 154.8% from the same period last year.

Power plants had to pay four times as much as a year earlier, and electricity prices rose 87.7% year-on-year, the data showed.

(Reporting by Rachel More)