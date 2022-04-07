Guamúchil, Sinaloa.- After the rise in prices of basic basket products in the January slope, an economic recovery was expected for the month of March, however, after the first quarter of the year, prices remain in high ranges, affecting the household economyThis was stated by Araceli López Liera, a housewife in the city of Guamúchil.

“The basic basket is through the roof, everything is very expensive,” he mentioned.

He also pointed out that previously the basic basket could include up to 30 items, but with the rise in prices the group is reduced to only 10 items. Due to this, cuts have had to be made in the family budget area.

It is around 80 percent of the salary received that the heads of the household have to allocate to the purchase of food and other hygiene items.

Milk, eggs, tortillas, water, meats, vegetables and fruits are the basic products that are purchased with a minimum wage income.

“These foods are the main ones and with these prices, the rest is like a luxury,” he said.

Given this, the economist Everardo Angulo Valle affirmed that in effect the state and the country are going through a financial crisis due to external inflation, backed to a large extent by the armed conflict between the countries of Russia and Ukraine, in addition to the difficulties that have been presented at the time of producing some items, including agricultural products.

“It is assumed that the January slope has passed, but it seems that the March slope continues,” he said.

He stressed that the conflict between these two powers has been an influential factor, since they are large producers of cereals, as well as other elements of the food chain, and their closure of exports has wreaked havoc on the Mexican economy.

“Because of this, the inflation that has been sustained during these months occurs,” he said.

Everardo Angulo Valle suggested to housewives to analyze their budget for daily expenses, since they will have to prioritize purchases, avoiding unnecessary expenses.

“It is important to leave an amount for contingencies that may occur, take care of the budget and use it with greater caution,” said the economist.