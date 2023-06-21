The cigarette market crisis has exacerbated widely, in the context of the existence of more than one price for selling cigarettes to the consumer, depending on the region and the store, in addition to the disappearance of a number of known brands, which opened the door to a black market for cigarettes in Egypt outside the official market, and at exaggerated prices.

While a number of parties exchange accusations between merchants, wholesalers, and retailers, millions of consumers are still burdened with an exorbitant bill for cigarettes, which prompted active calls on social media to quit smoking or reduce consumption in the face of this crisis hitting the market.

According to the latest available data issued by the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics in Egypt, on smoking:

8 percent of the total population (15 years and over) smoke.

About 18 million people smoke, the majority of them males, according to the Income, Expenditure and Consumption Survey 2021/2022.

The age group, from 35 to 44 years, is the highest percentage of smokers in Egypt.

Egyptians spent 17 billion pounds on smoking cigarettes during the past fiscal year 2021-2022, according to an official document of the Eastern Tobacco Company, a figure that is 7 percent more than the previous year.

And local reports had stated that during the first nine months of the current fiscal year 2022-2023 (from July 2022 until the end of March 2023), Egyptian spending on cigarettes and smoke amounted to 55 billion pounds.

The most prominent reasons

The head of the General Division of Tobacco in Egypt, Ibrahim Imbaby, identified, in exclusive statements to the “Sky News Arabia Economy” website, three main factors as the main reason behind the current cigarette crisis in Egypt, namely:

The greed of the merchants (referring to the merchants raising the prices of cigarettes in the local market by varying increments and an exaggerated profit margin below their original price).

The consumer’s lack of knowledge of his rights (in this context, he has previously called on consumers to report cases of price manipulation).

The Ministry of Finance has been slow in approving the increases agreed upon three months ago, in the range of 1.5 and 2 pounds.

He stated that there is a tax amendment in the new budget related to cigarettes, which was agreed upon three months ago with the Ministry of Finance, and includes an increase in cigarette prices from one and a half pounds to two pounds, and it has not been officially announced.

He pointed out that the merchants are aware that there is a future increase in prices – after the Division’s agreement with the Finance in this context – and therefore they – and before officially announcing the increases – increase prices on their own and in varying proportions, and if the decision had been officially announced, this crisis would not have occurred. current.

The head of the General Division of Tobacco in Egypt pledged the relief of the cigarette price crisis and the exaggerated increases sometimes by some merchants, by officially announcing the new tax and the specific increases it approves.

The last recorded official increases in cigarette prices were last March, through the Eastern Tobacco Company, which announced raising the prices of a number of items by varying increments from one pound to three pounds per pack for local cigarettes.

While the last increase for foreign cigarettes was in the month of April.

During the current fiscal year, the Egyptian government targets a tax revenue of 86 billion pounds from tobacco and smoke.

contrived crisis

For his part, the economist, Dr. Ashraf Ghorab, indicated in statements to “Sky News Arabia Economy” that the cigarette crisis in Egypt is fabricated as a result of merchants manipulating their prices in the markets and pricing them at a price higher than the official price written on each pack, and this led to the existence of a market Black cigarettes as a result of weak control in the markets over them, which led to some merchants storing large quantities of cigarettes for the purpose of monopolizing, which led to their scarcity in the markets and thus controlling their quantities and raising their prices.

He explained that the solution for the citizen and the consumer is to file complaints in shops and places of sale that sell them at a price higher than the official real price written on the box, through the number written on each box, which is the hotline or the number of the Consumer Protection Agency, or his refusal to buy it, which leads to a decrease Its price, so that the crisis does not increase and the consumer becomes a participant in it by helping merchants to exploit, monopolize and control the price.

Ghorab continued: The official price of cigarettes did not actually increase, but what happened was that when the merchants learned that a draft law was being discussed and a decision was issued to amend the tariff for the value-added tax on cigarettes, which has not been implemented so far, but it will be applied with the new fiscal year, in which the increase is about two pounds at most. Traders hurried through the crisis and stockpiled the commodity and raised the prices of cigarettes in the markets, which caused a crisis, although the companies supplying the markets with cigarettes are operating normally and there is no shortage in supply, but the shortage is fabricated by traders who store them.

He pointed out that if the crisis continues, and after applying the new price of cigarettes next July, and merchants continue to raise the price of cigarettes as it is today, this will result in great losses for the consumer, explaining that merchants sell popular cigarettes (the most traded) with an increase of 15 pounds, according to their whims. ..

Control campaigns

Limited control campaigns are active in Egypt on shops and stores, by supply directorates in more than one governorate, and have resulted in the seizure of a number of violations in the context of selling cigarettes at more than their official price, as well as in the field of selling smuggled and unknown cigarettes, as part of attempts to control the market.

Earlier last year, the Consumer Protection Agency announced a plan to circulate barcodes on all different types of cigarettes, after repeated complaints by citizens regarding the high prices of cigarettes and their monopoly by some merchants with the aim of raising the price.

For his part, the economist Dr. Sayed Khader indicated, in exclusive statements to the “Sky News Arabia Economy” website, a number of considerations, as follows:

In periods of economic crises and high prices, priorities usually have to be arranged in favor of the adequacy of basic commodities and abstaining from non-essential commodities or reducing their consumption.

Consumers usually resort to achieving the required balance in demand and consumption, giving priority to basic commodities related to food, for example.

An increase in cigarette prices in this way may lead to a reduction in demand, whether by the reluctance of smokers and the resort of some to quit smoking, or by reducing the daily consumption of cigarettes.

He added: “Accordingly, the market is expected to witness a state of stagnation, in light of this current rise in prices, and what is reflected in companies and traders, which may prompt a later review of pricing on their part.

And he stressed that the real problem is the lack of real control to follow up on prices and ensure that they are not exaggerated, and therefore what most exacerbates the price increase crisis in general is the absence of control, and cigarettes are an example among many other examples related to various basic and luxury commodities that know increases in amounts. In which.

He warned that the absence of control in light of the high prices in this way for many commodities would cause the consumer to lose confidence in the market.