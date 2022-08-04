I often meet her at supermarket, almost always at the same time. Adele is 75 years old, with a minimum pension and great dignity. These are the little information I gathered from talking to the cashier, after I saw her write down for the umpteenth time pricesadditions and subtractions on a piece of paper, with a blunt pencil.

It is not the first time that I stop to look at how it moves inside the supermarket. She crosses offers, calculates, thinks, moves between the shelves adding and removing a few things from a shopping cart too big for what she needs. When she comes to pay, the bills often don’t add up. Something is missing, a few cents on a receipt of a few euros. She returns what she cannot pay. An operation that she does not do without having pondered, jotted down and deleted entries in her strict accounting.

The last time I passed her at the checkout, after having emptied her purse, calculated, recalculated and paid her 7 euro 20 cent expense, she said goodbye and left satisfied. I watched carefully the ritual exchange with the cashier. This time, obviously, the accounts do not add up. We are off by at least a couple of euros. As soon as Adele turns her back, the cashier takes some coins from her pocket and adds them to the cashier. She catches my eye and almost justifies herself. “Every now and then we do it, without them noticing, for her and for someone else, in the end we split the bill, it’s just a few pennies”. If she knew, she would be offended Adele. Because shopping while paying attention to the penny is one thing and getting food as a gift is another.

The cashier’s story, only possible on an August evening and with the supermarket empty, is worth a lesson in economics. In recent months, i prices of bread, pasta and many basic necessities, driven byinflation. The Istat data and the price increases of a ‘shopping cart’ hit record levels since September 1984. And a few cents more for someone like Adele makes a substantial difference. A pack of pasta must be managed, butter can become a luxury. For this, Adele goes to the supermarket every day and buys only what is essential for her. In order not to lose the accounts and not to exceed a budget that she has carefully calculated, setting aside the money for the bills and for the rent of the house.

The struggle for survival at the supermarket also involves a small gesture of solidarity and the dignity of those who see their purchasing power diminish, to the point of being canceled out. When it comes to Dl aid and support for the weaker classes, it is good to look also, and above all, at what happens in the supermarket.

(Of Fabio Insenga)