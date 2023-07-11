It is hot in Italy, very hot. Especially on the island of Sardinia, the anti-cyclone (high pressure area) Cerberus hits hard. In the interior of the island the temperature can rise to over 45 degrees.

Summer started late this year, May and June were cooler than last year, but the heat sets in in July. On Tuesday and Wednesday, nine Italian cities will receive a so-called ‘bollino rosso’, a warning of extreme heat. In northern Bolzano it will be 37 degrees, in Florence and Rome 38 and in Sicily and Sardinia more than 40.

The village of Nuxis, just west of Cagliari in southern Sardinia, is, quite literally, the focal point of this heat wave. The next few days it will be 46 degrees. "Well, we're used to it," says Gianella Pisanu, who runs a small, typical Italian grocery store in the middle of the village. "Last year it was 50 degrees for an afternoon." But she admits that this year it is taking longer than usual. "Usually it takes a day or two, three, this year more than a week."

It is especially the nights that make it tough, says Pisanu. “I put my mattress on the roof terrace to sleep there.” At night the temperature in Nuxis remains between 25 and 30 degrees. Tropical nights, yet Pisanu refuses to turn on the air conditioning. “I did that last week, I immediately contracted bronchitis”, a rattling cough confirms her claim.

The mayor of Nuxis, Romeo Ghilleri, also remains cool despite the scorching heat. "We are prepared," he says on the phone. "During days like this we adjust working hours, people start early and go home at 11 a.m.." Ghilleri has advised the population to stay indoors during the heat of the day, not superfluous advice given the average age in Nuxis, which is well over sixty. ,,The carabinieri and civil protection are always extra alert on days like this, people know they have to stay indoors, drink a lot and look for coolness, but with this heat more people get into trouble. We are extra alert to that."

In last year’s long hot summer, with temperatures above 30 degrees in Italy from mid-May to mid-October, 18,000 more Italians died than usual. This made Italy the leader in Europe. According to a report published by Eurostat on Monday, more than 61,000 people in the EU will succumb to the summer heat in 2022.

According to Maarten Dekker, sports journalist for this newspaper in Sardinia, escaping the heat is mainly a matter of strategically moving. "Early in the morning it is still doable in the garden, we live at an altitude of 500 meters so it cools down a bit more at night, but as soon as the sun shows itself in the garden, I move inside." Dekker lives in Pozzomaggiore in the northwest of Sardinia, half an hour from the coast. Although slightly cooler than in the southwest, the thermometer there also indicates more than 40 degrees these days. ,, We have a large house with high ceilings and it can be maintained there for a long time. If it gets too hot, I turn on the fan, we don't have air conditioning." As soon as the sun has disappeared from the garden again, Dekker moves outside. "The position of the sun is crucial. And furthermore: do as little as possible."

In Rome and other major cities, it's not uncommon for people to head to indoor malls to escape the heat. Waiting extra long at the freezer section in the supermarket is also a popular survival strategy. "People do stay a bit longer for a chat," notes grocer Gianella Pisanu in Nuxis. "We have two large open refrigerators and they give off wonderful fresh air. We'll survive."