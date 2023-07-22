The world of exclusives is quite a disputed one, since video game companies tend to have deals with third parties for temporary releases, this has happened with some titles of Bethesda and until recently with Scorn. However, that does not stop there, since High on Life may pass the same fate.

As mentioned by some insiders on the platform Twitterthis video game has been listed for Playstation 4so surely it was planned to arrive last year as it happened in Xbox. Information that is backed up because update patches were released days ago for the console sony through leaked files.

A ‘High on Life’ PS4 Version was found on the PlayStation backend. ‘High on Life’ launched last December on Xbox and PC.https://t.co/ex1sMo2Fap pic.twitter.com/sALQGOHyx7 —Knoebel (@Knoebelbroet) July 20, 2023

The game in question was launched in December 2022, so a one-year contract could be broken in this same 2023, so it would become part of PlayStation for those who were waiting for it in some way. It is worth commenting, that it helped to increase the subscriptions of GamePass and the plus was precisely having the creators of rick and morty.

In the event that the title is going to be released in ps4, it is likely that it will be announced within a State Play, an event that can take place in the month of September or October. However, this information must be taken with a certain degree of skepticism.

Remember that High on Life Is available in Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: It is obvious that it was going to end up coming out on PlayStation, since many other productions are doing the same. So, it’s not something that’s really some sort of surprise or the like.