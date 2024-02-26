













That will be starting February 27, 2024 through Limited Run Games and IGN Store. It should be noted that pre-orders will only be open for a limited time, as it will only be until March 31 of this year.

The physical edition of High on Life It will include both the base game and downloadable content, the latter being High on Knife.

In the original adventure, humanity is threatened by alien gangsters, grouped around the G3 Cartel led by Garmantuous.

We recommend: Creator of High on Life says that Game Pass games sell more than normal releases.

This one wants to turn humans into drugs. So the protagonist, along with his sister Lizzie, teams up with an alien named Kenny to combat this fearsome threat.

Fountain: Squanch Games.

To fight in High on Life It is necessary to resort to guns capable of speaking and with different effects. Regarding High on Knife, its plot takes place two years after the defeat of the G3 Cartel.

Now Knifey needs help locating a mysterious package coming from his home world. This adventure will involve a friendly giant, a pinball gun, poaching rings and a terrifying intergalactic shipping company.

Become the deadliest intergalactic bounty hunter with the help of the universe's mouthiest guns (+one bloodthirsty knife)!

Pre-orders for physical copies of High on Life: Game of the Year edition open Tuesday, 2/27! This release includes High on Life + the High on Knife DLC! pic.twitter.com/dAaTkhJxyc — Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) February 23, 2024

Although High on Life It is available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC through Steam, Epic Games Store and Microsoft Store, the only physical versions planned are those of PS5 and Xbox Series

Fountain: Squanch Games.

The game is currently available on Xbox Game Pass, so members of this service can try out what it offers. But there is no shortage of those who prefer to treasure a copy for their private collection.

Apart from High on Life We have more information about video games at TierraGamer.

