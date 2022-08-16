High on Lifethe sci-fi shooter over the top made by Squanch Games and the co-creator of Rick and Morty, will be among the protagonists of theOpening Night Live of the Gamescom 2022.

The announcement came on Twitter as usual from Geoff Keighley, organizer and host of the event, who promised “an exclusive new look at High on Life”. We can therefore expect a trailer with gameplay sequences and maybe even new details on the game mechanics.

High on Life is one sci-fi shooter made by Squanch Games, an independent studio founded by Justin Roiland, co-creator of Rick and Morty and Solar Opposites. In the role of a hero by chance, we will explore the galaxy and we will have to face an alien cartel that has had the beautiful idea of ​​using humans as a special ingredient for an intergalactic drug.

At our disposal we will have irreverent talking guns, each characterized by special powers that will be useful both to counter the threat of the moment and to overcome environmental obstacles. If you want to know more, here is our preview of High on Life. The game will be available starting in October 25 2022 for PC, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One. It will also be included in the Xbox Game Pass catalog from launch.

Before leaving, we remind you that the Gamescom 2022 Opening Night Live will take place starting at 20:00 Italian on 23 August and it will be the stage for a night of gaming-themed announcements, world premieres and much more.