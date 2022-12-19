Of all the exclusives he had Xbox during 2022, High on Life is one of the most irreverent and entertaining, since its game system, despite being simple, is accompanied by the humor of the creator of rick and mortyJustin Roiland.

Now, several users came across something in this game where the protagonist’s weapons speak even below the tongue. That detail has to do with the arts within the settings, which they suspected used AI.

Justin Roilan came out to clarify this detail from High on Life in which he says that many images that are seen in the game were generated with the artificial intelligence called Midjourney.

Likewise, the Xbox-exclusive game also used AI for character voices, it just wasn’t specified for which ones. It is worth noting that this title has a lot of dialogue and a certainly entertaining gameplay thanks to this, although it is not the only good thing about it.

Source: Squanch Games

At the time of writing this news, we could say that the title of Squanch Games is one of the first to document the use of Artificial Intelligence for the creation of internal material for the video game they developed.

High on Life, a really entertaining and crazy proposal

As our review of High on Life We tell you that this game has a truly special gaming experience, especially since it is a title that abuses irreverence and makes you save the universe for reasons that you did not want.

The protagonist is all silent, but the weapons he uses to defeat his enemies speak like there is no tomorrow. We can even bet that no dialogue is repeated once, yes, there are curses to throw everywhere.

We have to see how this title is doing in the medium term and if it becomes that memorable classic. Have you played yet? Do not forget to leave your opinion in the comment section.