High on Knifethe interesting DLC from High on Lifethe fun shooter from Squanch Games, has a exit date official, announced by the development team with a trailer: the package will be available starting from October 3rd.
Announced last March, High on Knife will focus heavily on horror“so it made sense to launch it around Halloween,” said Mike Fridley, director of Squanch Studio.
“This downloadable content offers uncomfortable sensations, a more merciless body horrorcreepier bosses, and all kinds of strange new things to the world that we introduced with High On Life.”
A DLC dedicated to Knifey
High on Knife will give a Knifey the chance to shine (and stab) in a new planetary environment that is completely new and full of new characters, dangers and spooky surprises, as the trailer with the release date anticipates.
The DLC will also introduce a couple of new talking characters: Harper, voiced by Sarah Sherman (Saturday Night Live), is an ex-military gun trying to come to terms with her traumatic past; and then there’s BALL, a gun inspired by a pinball machine and operated by a coordinated group of little men doing their best.
Players will have to explore a disturbing new sci-fi setting as they are hunted by Mux, a mysterious boss voiced by the incomparable Gabourey Sidibe (American Horror Story, Precious).
