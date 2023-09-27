High on Knifethe interesting DLC ​​from High on Lifethe fun shooter from Squanch Games, has a exit date official, announced by the development team with a trailer: the package will be available starting from October 3rd.

Announced last March, High on Knife will focus heavily on horror“so it made sense to launch it around Halloween,” said Mike Fridley, director of Squanch Studio.

“This downloadable content offers uncomfortable sensations, a more merciless body horrorcreepier bosses, and all kinds of strange new things to the world that we introduced with High On Life.”