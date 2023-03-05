High on Life got a big update with the patches 4that has corrected numerous problems encountered in gameplay e also added two new graphics modes for Xbox Series X and Series S, with further improvements on PC as well.

The list of corrections made is really long and we refer you to official patch notes to get a more complete view, or by reading the official tweet below.

We report here the issues that stand out the most, starting with the graphics modes: the classic modes are introduced on Xbox Series X and Series S performance and graphics quality. On Xbox Series X, the performance mode displays the game in dynamic resolution up to 1440p and 60 frames per second, while on Xbox Series S it is 1080p and 60 fps.

The mode focused on graphics quality is instead at 30 fps on both consoles, with Xbox Series X reaching 4K (dynamic) in this way and Series S i 1440p (dynamic). By default, the game offers the performance mode but you can change it to your liking.

Native and AI Quality modes have been introduced on PC, with the latter taking advantage of Nvidia DLSS, AMD FSR 2.0 and Intel XeSS, and options to disable drift and HUD distortion have been added in the options menu.

As for the fixes, the patch fixes several compatibility issues, crashes and bugs encountered during the game. Since the allegations against Justin Roiland, who will face a trial in which he is accused of domestic violence, there hasn’t been much information about High on Life, after being the biggest Game Pass launch of 2022. Roiland then left Squanch Games .