The creator of High on LifeJustin Roiland explained why he chose to join the Game Pass line-up after doing “a lot of research” on the service.

“Before deciding, I spoke to a handful of other studios who have used Game Pass,” Roiland explained. “And I finally came to the conclusion, based on what I’d heard, that it’s a plus. Because essentially there are a lot of people who otherwise wouldn’t have bought the game and played it.”

What’s more exciting for fans of Roiland and his studio, Squanch, is that Game Pass will not only help them make High on Life, but also the future games.

“We’re an independent studio. We’re small. And we want security to deliver other fun and crazy games. And that was an important aspect for us. It’s like, ‘Okay, we really want this game to come out. We want it to be successful. We want sales to go well.” And I think, yes, from what I understand from poking around a bit and asking different people, Game Pass has been a huge plus in that respect.”

Roiland’s research led him to conclude that Game Pass is “a powerful tool for reaching large numbers of people. If you really believe you’ve accomplished something worthwhile, it’s a pretty powerful tool. That’s what I figured out doing my own research.”