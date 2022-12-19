High on Life continues its successful path and has now reached its peak as most popular game on Xbox Game Passhaving even surpassed Minecraft in the ranking for the amount of active players inside, at least in the USA.

It is reported by the usual Benji-Sales with a tweet, also taken from the same official account of the game, in which we can see a screenshot of the ranking in question. You can also see it with your own eyes at this addressat least as of this writing: High on Life is the most played game on Xbox Game Pass, surpassing MinecraftHalo Infinite, Art: Survival Evolved and Dead by Daylight.

Although it is possible that such a level of success is fleeting, given that it is also a single player game and will obviously keep players busy for less time than the other titles in the rankings, the result is extraordinaryespecially if you think about the level of production in question and the dynamics of its launch on the market.

High on Life is a shooter developed by Squanch Games, with Justin Roiland, co-creator of the Rick and Morty series, leading the project. Beyond the relatively modest size of the production, what is striking is that the game has received little push from the marketing point of view, moreover also being rather scuttled by the critics, according to the current Metacritic which positions it on the sufficiency.

It’s clearly a game that relies heavily on Roiland’s particular humor, so an assessment of this is very subjective and gives rise to the wide range of different assessments with which it has been received. However, it is clear that the players are taking his side, showing how the spirit of High on Life is still in line with many of these.

The real push is essentially coming from word of mouth, in addition to the great talk that is being done between Twitter and discussion forums, effectively decreeing its success on Game Pass and beyond, given that it is also first in the Steam ranking.