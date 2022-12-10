Available on preload from High On Life for Xbox Series X and S and PC. To install it, you must have 46 GB of free space on your data storage device, be it SSD or hard disk.

As you know, preloading a game is needed to be able to play it as soon as it is unlocked, in this case on December 13, 2022. In the case of High On Life you can opt for the purchase or play it via Game Passthe Xbox subscription that gives you access to hundreds of games.

High On Life is a shooter written by Justin Roiland, one of the writers of the Rick and Morty animated series. It could be one of the big surprises of this 2023, despite the very timid marketing of the last few months.

We read the official description:

You have just finished high school and are out of work and ambitions. You have no concrete prospects until an alien cartel that wants to use mankind as drugs invades the Earth. Now you and a team of charismatic talking guns must step into the shoes of heroes and become the deadliest intergalactic bounty hunters the cosmos has ever seen.

Travel to a variety of biomes and locations across the cosmos, take on the evil Garmantuous and his band of henchmen, collect loot, meet unique characters and more in this new comic adventure from Justin Roiland!

Rescue and team up with charismatic talking guns to become the deadliest intergalactic bounty hunter the cosmos has ever seen.

Navigate dynamic and ever-changing worlds ranging from a jungle paradise to a city built inside an asteroid, the center of the cosmos.

Use each gun’s unique abilities to your advantage to take on a variety of criminals as you hunt down the evil Garmantuous and his band of alien minions.

Complete hunting challenges, meet weird, cute and funny characters, collect a wide variety of alien technologies and more!