High on Life has passed under the magnifying glass of Digital Foundry in the usual video analysis of the game, in this case with comparison with the Xbox versions Series X|S and Xbox One released earlier through the Game Pass launch, thus revealing some interesting differences between the editions.

The Xbox version of High on Life came out with some technical problems especially in terms of performancebut these have been corrected with some post-launch updates to a very satisfactory shape.

Despite the increased time available to develop the PS5 and PS4 version, it seems that High on Life suffers from essentially the same problems at the launch on PlayStation.

Moreover, a practically opposite trend emerges compared to what we have seen in many other cases: the PS5 version has an average of one resolution higher in performance mode, reaching 1800p against the 1440p of Xbox Series X. The problem, however, is represented by the frame-rate and animations.