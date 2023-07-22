High on Life will come up shortly PS5 and PS4? I have also popped up Trophies for the Squanch Games shooter on the two Sony consoles, so at this point there is only an official announcement from the development team.

A few hours after the sighting of High on Life in the PSN backend, this further leak actually stands as a confirmation that the game, which landed last December on Xbox Game Pass, will soon make its debut on Playstation.