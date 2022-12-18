High on Life it is continuing to record great results up Game Passboth Xbox and PC, where it has been occupying the top positions of the most played titles for days, positioning itself above much more famous names.

At the time of writing this news it is 1st in the Cloud streaming section, ahead of Forza Horizon 5, Rainbox Six Siege and Halo Infinite. Instead, we find him in second position on Xbox, where he is beaten only by Minecraft, and in second position also on PC, where he has not managed to overcome the sacred monster of the platform: Microsoft Solitaire Collection (yes, the heir to Solitaire is also very popular by Game Pass subscribers).

If we add to these data the success made on Steam, where it was also first in the ranking among premium titles (it is currently second, behind only Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, which however is on offer), it really seems that the game by Justin Roiland hit the bullseye. Evidently the Rick and Morty humor that characterizes it must have been very popular with gamers.

If you want more details, read our review of High on Life, where we wrote:

High On Life is an imperfect shooter, a rough gem that certainly does not shine for the design of its gameplay, but which instead proves to be extraordinarily valuable for its ability to genuinely make the player smile from the beginning to the end of the adventure, one thing which now rarely happens in video games. Of course, there are problems and Squanch Games will have to learn from the mistakes made now that it has come to contend with the greats, but what a splendid future awaits Justin Roiland’s fans. In the first really important production, the studio managed to capture the curiosity of many players, and now it has plenty of time to grow and evolve in the direction of an even crazier and more unruly second chapter.