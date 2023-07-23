Against all odds, a beloved Xbox console exclusive comes to PlayStation – we’re talking about High on Lifescornful and ironic FPS created by Justin Royland (Rick and Morty) and the studio Squanch Games.

The title, released last December, was born as exclusive to PC and Xbox consoles and is one of the most successful third-party titles in Game Pass history.

The PS4 and PS5 release announcement came via a trailer who introduced the new audience to the main features of this bizarre game: over the top humor, aliens and… annoyingly talkative guns!

The director of Squanch Games commented with great enthusiasm on the announcement:

“The fans have spoken. And talked. And talked. We have been delighted with the reception of High On Life since it launched in December. Our PlayStation fans were slightly less enthusiastic. That’s why we’re so happy to share with you that it’s coming very soon. Like now, soon! Thanks for your patience!”

This announcement could precede not by much that of the final release date of the expected High on Life DLC“High on Knife”, presented to the public with a horror-tinged trailer and with an indicative “autumn 2023” as the release date.

