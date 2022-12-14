It was launched a few days ago High On Lifea new first person shooter where the creator of rick and morty. Since many people are giving it a try, they noticed something curious. You can watch four full movies and some short films in the game.

In High on Life the main character has a television in his house. At any time during the game you can visit it and you will find different content. From B-movies to new shorts designed by Justin Roiland himself, creator of Rick and Morty.

So far three of the movies that are broadcast on television from the game have been identified. These are: Tammy & the T-Rex, Vampire Hookers Y Blood Harvest. As for the shorts, these take the form of parody infomercials. Just like the ones we saw in the interdimensional cable episode of Rick and Morty.

So if at any point in High on Life you decide to take a break from shooting, you know what to do. In addition to being able to broaden your film horizon, you might enjoy Justin Roiland’s wacky humor. Will you give this game a try?

What is High on Life?

High on Life is a first-person shooter that takes us to visit various alien locations. Players take control of a bounty hunter looking to save Earth. This after an alien race invaded her and started using humans as drugs.

Source: Squanch Games

The particularity of this title is that the weapons you use are conscious and comment on your actions. All the advances so far have shown that it will be an adventure full of humor and science fiction. Not to mention that being from the creator of Rick and Morty it will surely be very attractive to his fans. Have they already had their eye on him?

