At Xbox Showcase Extended 2023 it was re-presented High on Life: High on Knife, the new shooter expansion from the creator of Rick & Morty. You can see the trailer below.

The very short trailer it doesn’t show us much, except that the new story seems to be darker and above all horror. Hard to say if it’s just a fragment of the game, or if the whole adventure will have a completely different tone than the main game.

Recall that High on Life is available on Xbox Game Pass, but High on Knife will not be included as part of the subscription service. In fact, at the end of the teaser we see that the DLC will be “only available for purchase”.

At the moment no release date has been indicatedbut High on Knife is “coming soon”.