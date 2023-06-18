Justin Roilandauthor of the Rick and Morty animated series, as well as the first-person shooter High on Lifeis not part of the project High on Knife, the first DLC of the latter, announced during the recent summer events. The reason is always the domestic abuse lawsuit brought against him by his ex-wife, even though he came out completely clean. Read: he was acquitted of all charges, which turned out to be unfounded.

In the base game Roiland was the voice of the pistol of the protagonist, who will not return in the DLC. His place was taken by the knife Knifey, voiced by Michael Cusack and a new firearm, called the Harper, which will be voiced by Sarah Sherman.

So Roiland stays out of the development studio completely squanch games, even though he founded it to make comedy games using his voice. After all, he was also kicked out of the Rick and Morty series, also a creature of him.

It’s unclear what Roiland will do next. Currently his career in the world of video games and TV series appears frozen, despite the acquittal. We’ll see if later we see him come back with something new.