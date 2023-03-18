New content for High on Life I’m coming. We still don’t know exactly what it is, but we have an official name: High on Knife. The announcement took place via the game’s official Twitter profile, as you can see just below.

We currently have no official information regarding the contents of this update. We don’t even know if it’s a free update or a real paid DLC. All we can see is the short footage featured in the High on Life tweet, showing the words High on Knife.

Considering the black background and the red writing, which could be blood, it could be a DLC that leans towards “horror”. A more credible speculation though is the fact that it is related to the use of the knife (knife means knife).

In High on Life, the Knifey weapon suggests the player to play a “Knifey Only Any%” game (remember that weapons talk in High of Life). This content may therefore be a modified version of the base game to only have access to Knifey.

In case you don’t know, Any% is a term from the world of speedruns and means to get to the end of the game without necessarily having to complete every activity. Any% are usually the fastest speedruns. Knifey, as is often the case in the game, breaks down the fourth wall and speaks directly to the player when he says this.

In any case, but now it’s just about speculations. There is nothing left to do but wait for the authors of High on Life to give more information on these news. We also remind you that the big update 4 has added two graphics modes and corrected various problems.