













High on Life has different performance and animation issues on PS5 | EarthGamer









According to the analysis of a well-known outlet, the game suffers from pop-in, when objects or shadows suddenly appear near the player’s character. Visual errors are also present especially on PlayStation 5.

The performance of High on Life on PS5, at least in default mode, it loses some frames or frames per second, in addition to tearing at the top of the screen.

We recommend: Review: High on Life – The exclusive that Xbox needed.

It is not as serious as the pop-up, when something suddenly appears in the distance. But it does suffer from an annoying animation issue where there is a frame drop even when running at 60fps. It is something similar to ghostrunner being played on the Xbox Series S.

Fountain: Squash Games.

What is the best way to enjoy High on Life?

High on Life on Xbox Series X|S I had this problem but it was fixed with a patch. But the team in charge left it in the PS5 version, which is unfortunate and hopefully they fix it soon.

It should be noted that the game’s quality mode, which is at 30 fps, does not have this problem. Based on the above, at least for now, it is more convenient to enjoy this title on Xbox systems. The PS4 and PS4 Pro version does not exploit these systems well.

From what can be understood from the analysis carried out High on Life on PlayStation 5 it looks great, the gameplay is the same as on other consoles and it’s a lot of fun.

But that doesn’t hide the performance issues it has that needed to be fixed before it came to console.

Fountain: Squash Games.

Especially if they were already fixed on Xbox Series X | S for a long time. It can only be expected that the team in charge take action on the matter.

With details by Digital Foundry. Apart from High on Life We have more video game information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)